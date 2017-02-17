Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,359,265 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 13th total of 2,516,175 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.35 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,823,043 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 842,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 687,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 526,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,079,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 465,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 335,107 shares during the period.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. National Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

