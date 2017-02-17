Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman Corporation is among the world’s largest global manufacturers of differentiated and commodity chemical products for a variety of industrial and consumer applications. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.51 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) traded down 1.20% on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,872 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Huntsman Corporation news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $152,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian V. Ridd sold 44,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $951,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,683. Corporate insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 24.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

