Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.51 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Huntsman Corporation news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 59,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,271,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $152,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,683 in the last 90 days. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 7,580.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 1,507,857 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $19,424,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $12,951,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 7,090.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 940,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 927,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,610,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

