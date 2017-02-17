Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $209.04 and last traded at $208.74, with a volume of 320,512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.70.

The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $1.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $143,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mulherin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,701,110.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 272,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,070,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,863,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,506,000 after buying an additional 228,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,100,000 after buying an additional 208,363 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.11.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

