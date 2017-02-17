Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) opened at 35.61 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.10 billion.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.28.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,807,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 8,626,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,920,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,958,151 shares of company stock valued at $380,620,490 in the last three months. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring office, and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

