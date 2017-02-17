Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) opened at 11.38 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The firm’s market cap is $2.69 billion.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

