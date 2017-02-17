HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot, Inc. is an inbound marketing software platform that helps companies to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers. Its software platform consists of integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, and Website content management, marketing automation, email, and analytics and reporting. The Company provides marketing tools at grader.com and hosts a marketing community at inboundmarketing.com. HubSpot, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $70.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) traded up 0.50% on Friday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 687,013 shares. HubSpot has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The company’s market cap is $2.14 billion.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

“HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/hubspot-inc-hubs-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 13,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $611,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 546 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $28,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,931 shares of company stock worth $4,445,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 67.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications, which include social media, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.