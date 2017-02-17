Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to be issuing its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 141.54 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $142.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Vetr downgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.26 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.79.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon acquired 15,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.87 per share, with a total value of $1,948,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,307.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

