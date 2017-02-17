Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) opened at 17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

