Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) opened at 59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.56.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. The Company operates through three segments: ownership, management and franchise, and timeshare. The Company’s ownership segment consisted of 146 hotels with 59,463 rooms at December 31, 2015.

