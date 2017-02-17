Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD) PT Set at C$22.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.75 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) opened at 17.20 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

