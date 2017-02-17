Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Raise $131 Million in IPO

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) plans to raise $131 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 1st. The company will be issuing 11,900,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Hamilton Lane generated $174.5 million in revenue and $72.9 million in net income. Hamilton Lane has a market-cap of $824.4 million.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanle acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Goldman Sachs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company) Wells Fargo Securities and Freeman were co-managers.

Hamilton Lane provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global private markets investment solutions provider with approximately $40 billion of AUM, and approximately $274 billion of AUA. We work with our clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and we help them access a diversified set of such investment opportunities worldwide. Our clients are principally large, sophisticated, global investors that rely on our private markets expertise, deep industry relationships, differentiated investment access, risk management capabilities, proprietary data advantages and analytical tools to navigate the increasing complexity and opacity of private markets investing. “.

Hamilton Lane was founded in 2007 and has 290 employees. The company is located at One Presidential Blvd., 4th Floor, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, US and can be reached via phone at (610) 934-2222 or on the web at https://www.hamiltonlane.com.

