Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wunderlich in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) opened at 12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.37 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Guess?, Inc. (GES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wunderlich” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/guess-inc-ges-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-wunderlich.html.

In other news, CEO Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $33,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,480.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $179,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $2,066,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Guess? by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Guess? by 15.7% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 244,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.