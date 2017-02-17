Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $4.61 target price on the coupon company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Groupon to $5.30 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.66 billion. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,685 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Groupon by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,461,022 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 2,299,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 81.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,108,667 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,183,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,331 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 386,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at $30,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

