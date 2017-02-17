Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 20th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 117.40. 417,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.98 and a one year high of GBX 117.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

“Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/greencoat-uk-wind-plc-ukw-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, insider Tim Ingram bought 27,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £30,609.70 ($38,252.56).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a renewable infrastructure fund, solely and fully invested in the operating United Kingdom wind farms. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with retail price index (RPI) inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of portfolio leverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.