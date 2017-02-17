Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Gold Fields Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) traded down 5.22% on Friday, reaching $3.27. 7,756,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,665,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,341,694 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 1,154.3% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,425,000 after buying an additional 3,286,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

