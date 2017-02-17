GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Auguste Goldman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Auguste Goldman sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Auguste Goldman sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Auguste Goldman sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $17,585.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Auguste Goldman sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $35,260.00.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 2.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 1,489,488 shares of the company were exchanged. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The stock’s market cap is $3.21 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,301.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 89.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

