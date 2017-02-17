GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.79 million. GNC Holdings had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) opened at 7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. GNC Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

“GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/gnc-holdings-inc-gnc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GNC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 34.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 155.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation cut GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on GNC Holdings from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Vetr cut GNC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com.

