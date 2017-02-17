Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. National Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“• Gladstone’s fiscal 1Q17 NII/share of $0.21 matched consensus estimates but fell a penny short of our estimate. NIM (net investment margin) was up to 11.00% from 10.01% Q/Q largely from other income increasing to $1.3 million from $638,000 the quarter prior.



• The sale of RBC Acquisition and equity issuance in the quarter ended 12/31/16 permitted significant deleveraging of the balance sheet with D/E dropping to 0.44x from 0.66x linked Q/Q. In our opinion this should permit strong portfolio growth through fiscal 2017 and 2018 requiring a secondary offering in fiscal 3Q18.



• GLAD has the potential to lower funding costs during fiscal 2017 as its redeemable preferred stock can be redeemed after 6/30/17. The preferred issue has a 6.75% coupon contrasted with the total effective credit facility cost (including commitment fees) of 4.47% as of fiscal 1Q17.



• Economic return (changes in NAV/share plus dividends divided by beginning of period NAV/share) should improve to 4.6% in fiscal 2017 and 11.4% in fiscal 2018 as a result of a stabilized NAV/share and stable, out-earned distributions, in our opinion.



• We are maintaining our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate of $0.86 and our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate of $0.88.



,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) opened at 9.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 93,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $832,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 133.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

