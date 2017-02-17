Gap, Inc. (The) Same-Store Sales Rise 1% in January (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc. (The)’s (NYSE:GPS) same store sales increased by 1% during the month of January. Gap, Inc. (The)’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Gap, Inc. (The) to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gap, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Gap, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, President Jeff Kirwan sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $289,484.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,605.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $169,032.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,040 over the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) opened at 24.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Gap, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gap, Inc. will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,066,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 690,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 207,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,421,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,488,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

