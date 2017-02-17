Gabelli Weighs in on Mobile TeleSystems OJSC’s FY2016 Earnings (MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst E. Miller now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC’s FY2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) opened at 10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,857,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 664,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 74,616 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 240,726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

