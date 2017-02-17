FY2016 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Lifted by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Parsons now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

National Bank Financial analyst S. Parsons now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold's Q4 2016 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) opened at 3.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

