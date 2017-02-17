Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Newfield Exploration Company in a research note issued on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst R. Tullis now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration Company’s FY2017 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Company Decreased by Capital One Financial Corporation (NFX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-newfield-exploration-company-decreased-by-capital-one-financial-corporation-nfx.html.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.14 on Thursday. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The company’s market capitalization is $8.31 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jabre Capital Partners S.A. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. Rainier Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newfield Exploration Company by 84.0% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 927,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 423,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Newfield Exploration Company by 16.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 816,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Newfield Exploration Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 40,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Company Decreased by Capital One Financial Corporation (NFX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-newfield-exploration-company-decreased-by-capital-one-financial-corporation-nfx.html.

In other Newfield Exploration Company news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of Newfield Exploration Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.