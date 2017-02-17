Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-casella-waste-systems-inc-boosted-by-analyst-cwst.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis cut Casella Waste Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) opened at 11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company’s market cap is $464.67 million. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,789,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 157,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,699,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 420,619 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 107,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

