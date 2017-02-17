Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2016 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

“FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Issued By National Bank Financial” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-franco-nevada-corporation-fnv-issued-by-national-bank-financial.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. TheStreet raised shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.14 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) opened at 68.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 0.08. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

“FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Issued By National Bank Financial” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-franco-nevada-corporation-fnv-issued-by-national-bank-financial.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,926,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,341,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 197,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 149,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.