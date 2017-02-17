Fortive Corporation (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) opened at 57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is an industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services. It operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The Professional Instrumentation segment consists of its Advanced Instrumentation & Solutions, and Sensing Technologies businesses.

