Fortis Inc. (FTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) opened at 32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. Fortis has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 84.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,152,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

