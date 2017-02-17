Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Capital Trust (NYSE:BXMT) opened at 30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. Capital Trust has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Capital Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Capital Trust had a net margin of 59.83% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital Trust will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“FBR & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/fbr-co-reiterates-buy-rating-for-capital-trust-inc-bxmt.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Capital Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,175,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,525,000 after buying an additional 576,449 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,352,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,764,000 after buying an additional 423,904 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,318,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,838,000 after buying an additional 251,660 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Capital Trust by 268.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 339,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 247,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust. The Company is a real estate finance company that originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. Its business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, residential, retail, industrial and healthcare sectors in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.