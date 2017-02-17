Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Stuart Wells Sells 49,398 Shares

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) insider Stuart Wells sold 49,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $6,374,317.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 151,928 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $132.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Fair Isaac Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post $4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Fair Isaac Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 40.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 340,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after buying an additional 98,560 shares during the period. Finally, Conatus Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP now owns 319,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,148,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Fair Isaac Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $130.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

