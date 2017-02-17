Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) opened at 227.88 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig K. Zimmerman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $1,532,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,679.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,264 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

