Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Parsons now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-yamana-gold-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-yri.html.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.20 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.90.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) opened at 4.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock’s market cap is $4.25 billion.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

