Entergy Corporation (ETR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entergy Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $85.50 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entergy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) opened at 72.77 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. Entergy Corporation had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post $6.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Entergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

