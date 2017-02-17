Entergy Corporation (ETR) Receives $75.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Entergy Corporation from $85.50 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Entergy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Entergy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 44.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) opened at 72.77 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. Entergy Corporation had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post $6.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Entergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

