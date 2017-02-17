Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 17.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $320.69 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Entellus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

In other news, Director Brian E. Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fu International sold 533,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,309.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,784. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

