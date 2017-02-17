Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 69.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Howard Weil reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/duke-energy-corporation-duk-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.