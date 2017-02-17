DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from DST Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) opened at 117.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. DST Systems has a 1-year low of $94.52 and a 1-year high of $128.66.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company earned $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.80 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DST Systems will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/dst-systems-inc-dst-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-22nd.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through unified data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.