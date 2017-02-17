Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.84, but opened at $111.84. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 743,351 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KLR Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $431,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s market capitalization is $8.51 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its total net acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 84,680 net acres.

