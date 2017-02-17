Deutsche Telekom AG Forecasted to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Deutsche Telekom AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Deutsche Telekom AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) opened at 17.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

