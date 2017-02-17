Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr downgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NVIDIA Corporation to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 107.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-nvidia-corporation-nvda.html.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $987,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,597 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,685. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,681,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 197,299 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 543.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.