Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance Inc (NDAQ:LNCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Snyder's-Lance (NDAQ:LNCE) opened at 39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Snyder's-Lance has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 227.40.

About Snyder's-Lance

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company operates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products segment. The Company’s products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, nuts, restaurant style crackers and other salty snacks.

