Desjardins Reiterates “C$41.00” Price Target for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM)

Desjardins set a C$41.00 price target on IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) opened at 41.80 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/desjardins-reiterates-c41-00-price-target-for-igm-financial-inc-igm.html.

About IGM Financial

