Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Director William R. Ringo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) traded up 1.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 216,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.20 billion. Dermira, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/dermira-inc-derm-director-william-r-ringo-sells-500-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DERM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SEB Equity Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 385.1% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,325,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at $22,977,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at $5,055,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies for dermatologic diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates that target unmet needs and market opportunities, such as Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), DRM04 and DRM01.

