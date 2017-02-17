Dean Foods Company (DF) Trading Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) dropped 8.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5,605,554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dean Foods Company had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

DF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dean Foods Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dean Foods Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dean Foods Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.31 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 5,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $120,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott K. Vopni sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $653,823.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $892,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 158.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 17.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods Company during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Dean Foods Company Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk and other dairy case products in the United States. The Company operates through manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a wide variety of branded and private label dairy case product segment.

