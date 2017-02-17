Dean Foods Company (DF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. Dean Foods Company also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Shares of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Dean Foods Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dean Foods Company had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Company will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DF shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dean Foods Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dean Foods Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dean Foods Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.31 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In other news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $120,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott K. Vopni sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $653,823.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $892,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk and other dairy case products in the United States. The Company operates through manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a wide variety of branded and private label dairy case product segment.

