DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream LP (NDAQ:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of DCP Midstream (NDAQ:DCP) opened at 40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and recovering and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

