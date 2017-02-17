CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Stock Price Up 9.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 2,178,294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $2,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 168,789 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 416.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market cap is $2.05 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

