Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Director James Warner Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director James Warner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $46,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, James Warner sold 1,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded down 3.27% on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 524,524 shares. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 5,728.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,385,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Criteo by 9.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 912,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Criteo by 142.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 187,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 110,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Criteo by 46.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

