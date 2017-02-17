Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) opened at 3.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.26 billion. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

“Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-hold-rating-for-yamana-gold-inc-auy.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Yamana Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 2,930.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.