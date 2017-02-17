Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company’s market cap is $2.39 billion. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $47.75.

In other news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $41,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc (Cornerstone) is a provider of talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Cornerstone’s Enterprise and Mid-Market solution is a cloud-based suite that addresses needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics.

