Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company cut their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) opened at 75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.57. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mortimer B. Fuller III sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $2,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer B. Fuller III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $297,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,317 shares of company stock worth $3,160,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates over 120 freight railroads across the world, which are organized in approximately 10 regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In the United States, the Company has over eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Ohio Valley, Pacific and Southern.

